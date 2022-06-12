Razor Network (RAZOR) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $1.35 million and $107,569.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Razor Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

