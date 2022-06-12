Raymond James Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.61.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.