Raymond James Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MNO opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

In other Meridian Mining UK Societas news, Senior Officer Soraia Morais sold 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$90,725.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

