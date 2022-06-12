Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0237

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $247.95 million and $12.40 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

