Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in May

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RADLY opened at $4.07 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0065 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Raia Drogasil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo and Tocantins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.