Rage Fan Achieves Market Cap of $124,200.57 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $124,200.57 and $1,968.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00350148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00448704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

