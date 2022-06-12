Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00340327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00442132 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.