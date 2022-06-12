QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Hits $17.35 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $53.05 or 0.00193872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00341363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00034541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00438703 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.