QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Hits $17.35 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $53.05 or 0.00193872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00341363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00034541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00438703 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

