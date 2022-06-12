Quant Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $648.51 million and $49.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $53.72 or 0.00191405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

