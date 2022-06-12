QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $626,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 284,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

