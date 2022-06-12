QLC Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $58,066.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $1.39 million and $58,066.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00354203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

