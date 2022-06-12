Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.21. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

