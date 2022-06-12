Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,724 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

