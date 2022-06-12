Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $30,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 97,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 382,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

