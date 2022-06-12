Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $36.71 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.40.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

