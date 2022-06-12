Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $29.86 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $29,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,317.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,425.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,515.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.91 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.