Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.30 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Datadog were worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Datadog by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,007 shares of company stock worth $12,297,487. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.