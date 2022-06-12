PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.29. The company had a trading volume of 284,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 129,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 95.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 172,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.