Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Down 80.4% in May

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,094,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXMD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Progressive Care has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Progressive Care (Get Rating)

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

