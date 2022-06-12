Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Down 80.4% in May

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,094,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RXMD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Progressive Care has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Progressive Care
