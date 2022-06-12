Presearch (PRE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,285.00

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $38.04 million and $151,285.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00183343 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

