Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

