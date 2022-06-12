PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

