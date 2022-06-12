Polkastarter (POLS) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Polkastarter (POLS) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $50.03 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,721,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

