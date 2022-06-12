Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Financial Contrast

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Polar Power and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 2.32 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.22 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -31.00

Polar Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -3.64% -2.80% -2.33% Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03%

Volatility and Risk

Polar Power has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Polar Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

