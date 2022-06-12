Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
