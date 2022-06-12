Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 146,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

