Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

