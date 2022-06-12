Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PBI stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.