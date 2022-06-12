Piper Sandler Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $106.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.14.

WTFC stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

