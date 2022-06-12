Piper Sandler Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $5.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKIL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at $33,102,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

