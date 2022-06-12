Piper Sandler Cuts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

MDRX opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,015 shares of company stock worth $4,555,254. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

