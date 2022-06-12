Piper Sandler Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $44.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $22,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

