Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $270.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,745. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

