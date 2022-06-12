Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 228,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,569. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3886 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

