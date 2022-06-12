Phoenixcoin Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $897,923.40 and approximately $263.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,029.92 or 0.99904549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027157 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00174847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00080888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00109784 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00160004 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,496,981 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

