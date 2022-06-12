Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

