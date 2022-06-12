Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Tops $253,691.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $253,691.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,459.77 or 0.99936863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016392 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

