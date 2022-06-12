P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 428.6% in May

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in P&F Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

