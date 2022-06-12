Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,615 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Revolve Group worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

