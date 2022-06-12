Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

