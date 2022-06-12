Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Poshmark worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 7,393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,674 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,193.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,505,092 shares of company stock worth $27,748,901.

Shares of POSH opened at $10.84 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

