Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

