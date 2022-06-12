Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 12,801 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.85.

NYSE:DLR opened at $131.36 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.35 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

