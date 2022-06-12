Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Radware by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radware by 44.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 180,558 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,045,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,548,000 after purchasing an additional 111,841 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $4,529,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.22 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.88, a P/E/G ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.