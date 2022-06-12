Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.
In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
