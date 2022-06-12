Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.