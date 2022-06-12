Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 409 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.91 and a 200 day moving average of $253.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $214.17 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

