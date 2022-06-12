Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

