Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $224.63 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

