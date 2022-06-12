Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 11,095 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 495,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

