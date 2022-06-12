PayBX One Day Volume Hits $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (AXPR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded flat against the dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

